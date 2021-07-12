Washington Football Team to announce new name in 2022: report

The Washington Football Team will reportedly announce its new name and logo after the 2021 season.

According to the Washington Post, Team President Jason Wright says the new branding will be revealed in early 2022 – but the team will retain its traditional burgundy and gold.

Last summer, the organization dropped its controversial nickname after years of criticism.

Since then, the team has looked at a number of avenues for its new name – including soliciting for fan suggestions, and floating the idea of keeping its current generic branding.

