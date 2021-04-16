Washington Football Team asks fans for new nickname feedback, according to reports

How does the Washington 'Demon Cats' sound? How about the D.C. 'Wild Hogs?'

These are just a few of the possibilities when it comes to new names for the Washington Football Team.

According to an online report from Sports Illustrated, the team asked for feedback this week. In an email to season-ticket holders Wednesday, the team reportedly sent a list of names -- including the Demon Cats and Wild Hogs -- and asked for fans to pick their two favorites. The team reportedly said the list wasn't final and was not complete.

According to the report, these are the names included in the email:

Griffins

Warriors

Armada

Rising

Swifts

Commanders

Pilots

Rubies

Renegades

Washington DC Football Club (DCFC)

Monarchs

Presidents

Wild Hogs

Riders

Washington Capital City Football Club (CCFC)

Redwolves

Aviators

Wayfarers

Ambassadors

Aces

First City Football Club (FCFC)

Archers

Beacons

Belters

Redtails

Razorbacks

Defenders

Football Team

According to TZM, the list wasn't final or complete and was sent as a way for team officials to see which names were import to the fans.

The team dropped the 'Redskins' name and removed Native American imagery from its logo last year.