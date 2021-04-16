Washington Football Team asks fans for new nickname feedback, according to reports
WASHINGTON - How does the Washington 'Demon Cats' sound? How about the D.C. 'Wild Hogs?'
These are just a few of the possibilities when it comes to new names for the Washington Football Team.
According to an online report from Sports Illustrated, the team asked for feedback this week. In an email to season-ticket holders Wednesday, the team reportedly sent a list of names -- including the Demon Cats and Wild Hogs -- and asked for fans to pick their two favorites. The team reportedly said the list wasn't final and was not complete.
According to the report, these are the names included in the email:
Griffins
Warriors
Armada
Rising
Swifts
Commanders
Pilots
Rubies
Renegades
Washington DC Football Club (DCFC)
Monarchs
Presidents
Wild Hogs
Riders
Washington Capital City Football Club (CCFC)
Redwolves
Aviators
Wayfarers
Ambassadors
Aces
First City Football Club (FCFC)
Archers
Beacons
Belters
Redtails
Razorbacks
Defenders
Football Team
According to TZM, the list wasn't final or complete and was sent as a way for team officials to see which names were import to the fans.
The team dropped the 'Redskins' name and removed Native American imagery from its logo last year.