Washington Football QB Dwayne Haskins fined for violating team's COVID-19 protocols

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been fined for violating the team's COVID-19 protocols during last week's game against the New York Giants.

FOX 5 has confirmed Haskins made a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel, which is "strictly prohibited by the team." This information was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Haskins and the friend did not have any contact at the hotel.

A source tells Schefter that Washington fined Haskins $4,833 –– the max could have been $14,650.

Earlier this month, the former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State was benched in favor of Kyle Allen.

Then, last week, Haskins was sent home from practice due to illness.