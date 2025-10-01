Government shutdown specials: Discounts, freebies offered for federal workers

The Brief The federal government shut down at midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 1. As part of the shutdown, thousands of workers in Washington, D.C. are being furloughed. Several businesses across the District are offering discounts and freebies for workers affected by the shutdown.



The federal government shut down early Wednesday morning, after Congress failed to reach a deal on a government funding bill.

As a result of the shutdown, thousands of non-essential government employees will be furloughed. Those workers aren't paid until they come back to work after the shutdown. The last shutdown in 2018 and 2019 lasted more than 30 days, meaning furloughed employees could go a while without seeing a paycheck.

By the numbers:

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed each day of the shutdown, costing roughly $400 million each day.

Why you should care:

Thankfully, some local businesses have announced specials for impacted workers. Some restaurants are offering expanded happy hour items, others are offering free activities. One local sports team is even offering free admission to an upcoming game.

