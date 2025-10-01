Government shutdown specials: Discounts, freebies offered for federal workers
WASHINGTON - The federal government shut down early Wednesday morning, after Congress failed to reach a deal on a government funding bill.
As a result of the shutdown, thousands of non-essential government employees will be furloughed. Those workers aren't paid until they come back to work after the shutdown. The last shutdown in 2018 and 2019 lasted more than 30 days, meaning furloughed employees could go a while without seeing a paycheck.
By the numbers:
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed each day of the shutdown, costing roughly $400 million each day.
Why you should care:
Thankfully, some local businesses have announced specials for impacted workers. Some restaurants are offering expanded happy hour items, others are offering free activities. One local sports team is even offering free admission to an upcoming game.
Here's a list of some of the deals offered during the government shutdown:
- Barrel — "Unhappy Hour" offering select cocktails for $10 and select beers for $6, all day.
- Butterworth's — Government shutdown sale includes $5 Welsh rarebit, $6 mini Guinness, $10 "furlough-rita" and $10 "continuing rye-solution" cocktail.
- Carmine's — According to multiple reports, Carmine's is offering an all-day Happy Hour for the duration of the government shutdown, including $5 meatball sliders and $8 specialty cocktails, available for everyone.
- Compass Coffee — Free pastry with the purchase of any drink, just show your government ID
- Cork Wine Bar — Offering discounts on select food and glasses of wine, starting at 3 p.m. daily, with government ID.
- DuCard Vineyards — Offering a free glass of wine with government ID
- Duke's Grocery — All locations are offering a free shot of bourbon or a glass of house wine with the purchase of a burger or entree, just show your government ID. Some beers will also be discounted to $5.
- Franklin Hall — On Oct. 1, Franklin hall is offering $6 mixed drinks, canned beers and furloughed shooters and a free food buffet from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Mountain Run Winery — Offering a complimentary glass of wine, cider or beer with government ID.
- One Rule Dance — Free class for furloughed or fired federal workers on Wednesday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 5.
- Union Pub — Offering select beers for $3 and a $7 beer and hot dog combo during the shutdown.
- Ugly Duckling — Offering all-day happy hour on Wednesday and Thursday, with wines ranging from $7 to $10, cocktails from $5 to $9 and more.
- Washington Spirit — The Washington Spirit are hosting a Fan Appreciation match at Audi Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5. The first 200 federal employees will get in for free. After that, there will be a limited number of $10 tickets available for federal employees.
