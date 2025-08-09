Trump addressing D.C. crime in Monday press conference

The Brief President Trump said a press conference will be held Monday from the White House to address crime in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, Trump has boosted federal police in D.C. amid crime concerns. The president has also suggested that his administration could take full control of the city.



President Donald Trump announced this weekend that his administration will be further addressing crime in the nation’s capitol next week.

He said a press conference will be held Monday at the White House.

Trump D.C. press conference Monday

What we know:

Trump shared on his social media site Truth Social on Saturday that a press conference will be held at the White House on Monday.

He said the presser will "essentially stop violent crime in Washington, D.C."

What we don't know:

Trump didn’t say who would be present or speaking at the press conference. He also didn’t release details about his claim that the announcement would stop violent crime.

The time is also yet to be released.

What they're saying:

"(Washington, D.C.) has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world. It will soon be one of the safest!!!" the president continued.

Washington, D.C. crime

Big picture view:

Trump has boosted federal police in D.C. amid crime concerns. The push will last seven days with the option to extend "as needed," under the authority of Trump’s previous executive order establishing the Making DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force.

The backstory:

Trump has long suggested crime and violence are on the rise in Washington, and has lately begun to criticize things like litter and graffiti. But the catalyst for the order to increase police presence was the assault last weekend on a high-profile member of the Department of Government Efficiency by a group of teenagers in an attempted carjacking.

Dig deeper:

The president has also suggested that his administration could take full control of the city.

Doing so would require a repeal of the Home Rule Act of 1973 in Congress, a step Trump said lawyers are examining — but could face steep pushback.