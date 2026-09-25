Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels avoids surgery, considered week-to-week

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The Brief Jayden Daniels will not undergo surgery and will not be placed on Injured Reserve. Daniels re-dislocated his left elbow during a match-up with the Dallas Cowboys. The QB underwent imaging and evaluations with multiple specialists this week.



Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not undergo surgery and will not be placed on Injured Reserve (IR) after injuring his elbow in a match up against the Dallas Cowboys.

What we know:

Daniels underwent imaging and evaluations this week from specialists in D.C., New York and Los Angeles after he re-dislocated his left elbow.

Head Coach Dan Quinn expressed relief following the updates from medical staff.

"Like most things, when you want to wait it out and go through the what’s in your head, and sometimes those are worse than the actual news, but you just wait to get the information you can," Quinn said. "So I thought, what good news for him and us."

There is currently no official timetable for Daniels' return.

When he first suffered the same injury last season, he missed four games and sat out for three more after re-aggravating it. Quinn noted that the team will consult with medical staff on Monday before deciding whether Daniels will travel to London for their upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The positive update brought a sense of relief to the locker room.

What they're saying:

"That’s amazing news," wide receiver Jaylin Lane said. "It wasn’t as bad as it seemed, and I’m excited to get him back."

"Just happy for my dog," offensive tackle Brandon Coleman added. "He's like a true competitor. He just wants to be out there."

Offensive lineman Trent Scott highlighted Daniels' impact, noting, "You see how electric he is when he’s on the field. He’s a leader of the offense."

Quarterback Athan Kalikmanis and offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. echoed those sentiments, noting how the whole building is rallying around Daniels.

While Daniels works his way back, Marcus Mariota will step in as quarterback for Sunday's home opener against the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium.

READ MORE | Commanders turn to Marcus Mariota with Jayden Daniels sidelined

Mariota is well-versed in the offense, having started eight games in place of Daniels last season. Mariota has been named the team's sixth captain for the game.

Although teammates express complete confidence in Mariota's ability to run the offense seamlessly, they remain eager to welcome QB1 back to the field. Daniels has stayed in touch with his teammates throughout the evaluation process, assuring them that he is doing fine.