A bicyclist has died nearly four weeks after a collision involving another bicycle rider in northwest Washington.

The Brief A bicyclist died nearly four weeks after a collision at 15th and M streets Detectives say a fixed‑gear bicyclist passed a solid red light before the crash The Bikeshare rider was critically injured and later died from his injuries



The crash happened around 3:24 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the intersection of 15th and M streets. Detectives say a fixed‑gear bicyclist traveling westbound on M Street passed a solid red light and entered the intersection as a Capitol Bikeshare electric bicyclist was traveling southbound with a green signal.

The two riders collided, ejecting both from their seats. The fixed‑gear bicyclist suffered minor injuries. The Bikeshare rider, identified as 59‑year‑old David Watts, was critically injured and taken to a hospital. Watts died from his injuries on Monday, September 21.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727‑9099 or text tips to 50411.