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The Brief All of the other NFC East teams won on Sunday, adding pressure for Washington. Washington's chances moving forward depend on the continued health of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Meanwhile, Cincinnati arrives led by quarterback Joe Burrow.



The Washington Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in a matchup that could impact their playoff hopes.

All of the other NFC East teams won on Sunday, adding pressure for Washington to secure a victory.

Despite a losing record, the Commanders remain in the NFC East race with an easier schedule ahead following Monday's game.

Washington's chances moving forward depend on the continued health of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati arrives led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who has put the Bengals in position to contend for their first division title since 2022.