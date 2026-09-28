Washington Commanders look ahead to London after big win against Seahawks

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The Brief Jayden Daniels will travel to London with the Commanders as they face the Indianapolis Colts. Head Coach Dan Quinn stopped short of saying Daniels will play after he re-injured his left elbow. Quinn praised Marcus Mariota's performance in helping the team win against the Seahawks.



The Washington Commanders will head across the pond to London to play the Indianapolis Colts with a win and some encouraging news about their quarterback.

What we know:

It comes after Marcus Mariota helped the team defeat the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

It also comes after the team saw some real signs of progress in quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Head Coach Dan Quinn said Daniels has been putting in the work and will make the trip to London. This week, Daniels will work back into practice after re-injuring his left elbow.

Quinn stopped short of saying that Daniels would be ready to play on Sunday as he reflected on the win against the Seahawks.

READ MORE | Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels avoids surgery, considered week-to-week

"To his credit, he’s been absolutely putting in the work," Quinn said. "I am excited to get him back out on the practice field."

The team will take it slowly with a lighter practice on Wednesday before ramping things up on Thursday.

"A return to play process that we set, where it's different than just running and throwing kind of the whole process for it, but he'll definitely be participating in some fashion," Quinn said.

There’s a little less pressure to rush Daniels back after Mariota’s performance on Sunday, when he threw three touchdowns with no interceptions in the 33-31 win over Seattle.

Quinn praised the veteran quarterback for his decision-making and command of the offense.

"I expected that loss, I’m going to be honest, but I think this was a redemption," a fan told FOX 5 DC.

Linebacker Leo Chenal underwent surgery Monday, and Quinn said the procedure went well.

The Commanders will face the Colts Sunday in London with hopes that they can bring some of that previous momentum across the pond. Quinn has not said who will start Sunday.