3 juveniles killed in stolen vehicle crash on I-395 exit ramp, police say

The Brief Three juveniles were killed and a fourth was critically injured in a crash on an Interstate 395 exit ramp. The incident began when a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in Alexandria, initiating a pursuit. The vehicle lost control at a high rate of speed on the Shirlington Road ramp and collided with a jersey wall.



Three juveniles were killed, and a fourth was critically injured early Monday after a stolen vehicle crashed into a barrier during a police pursuit on an Interstate 395 exit ramp, authorities say.

The incident began around 12:45 a.m. Monday, when a Virginia State Police trooper spotted a stolen vehicle at Stevenson Road and South Walker Street in Alexandria. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, initiating a pursuit.

Troopers say the vehicle entered northbound I-395 before attempting to exit at Shirlington Road at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control on the ramp, running off the right side of the roadway and colliding with a jersey wall.

Troopers and emergency personnel provided medical care at the scene. One passenger died at the crash site. The driver and a second passenger were transported to local hospitals, where they died from their injuries. The fourth occupant remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

State police confirmed all occupants are believed to be juveniles, and none were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Prince George’s County.

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