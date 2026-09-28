The Brief Former employees allege Kennedy Center leadership delayed necessary roof repairs. Officials say the project was paused after cost estimates came back higher than expected. A judge ordered 30 days' notice before any physical alterations or demolition can occur.



Former employees at the Kennedy Center allege leadership knew about serious roof damage for years and delayed necessary repairs.

While former employees say funding was available months ago and work should have been completed, Kennedy Center officials maintain the project was paused after cost estimates came back significantly higher than anticipated.

RELATED: Hundreds form human chain outside Kennedy Center to protest demolition threats

The situation compounds ongoing issues at the venue, where a tarp continues to cover President Donald Trump's name on the building's sign.

What we know:

In a letter to Congress, former staff members alleged Executive Director Matt Floca halted a funded plan to address roof issues in April.

The Kennedy Center closed earlier this month after officials cited deterioration near the roof and a partial ceiling collapse.

Floca denied stopping the work, stating the contractor's initial quote was nearly three times the expected cost, prompting the center to shift toward a more comprehensive plan.

Leaders knew the roof overhang leaked but did not realize until this summer how far the interior damage had spread, according to Floca.

The repairs are now tied to a broader dispute over the facility's future. A federal judge has ordered 30 days' notice before any major physical alterations or demolition can occur, while also directing leaders to explain the closure and emergency repairs. Simultaneously, a court blocked the latest effort to place President Trump's name on the building just hours before the board voted to close the center.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Kennedy Center accused of delaying planned repairs