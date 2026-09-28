Trayon White trial: Mistrial declared in federal bribery case; Pirro says they will retry

A federal judge has declared a mistrial in the federal bribery case against D.C. Council member Trayon White. White was accused of accepting cash payments in exchange for using his official position to help extend city contracts for an associate’s business.

The Brief A federal judge has declared a mistrial in the federal bribery case against D.C. Council member Trayon White. White was accused of accepting cash payments in exchange for using his official position to extend city contracts. The jury informed the court they were hopelessly deadlocked before the mistrial was ultimately declared.



White was arrested in 2024 on a charge that he accepted over $150,000 in bribes to pressure D.C. employees to extend government contracts for violence intervention services.

Authorities said they secretly recorded conversations between White and an FBI informant who provided White $35,000 in cash across four occasions.

According to FOX 5's Katie Barlow, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said they will retry the case. "We have video showing piles of cash being given to a D.C. councilmember as part of a $156,000 bribe," Pirro's statement said, "Rest assured that we will retry this case and every corruption case to verdict."

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Following his arrest, fellow D.C. Council members voted unanimously to oust White from office. However, White reclaimed the Ward 8 seat after winning a special election last year to fill the vacancy created by his dismissal.

Deliberations began last Wednesday morning, with jurors sent home Thursday after deliberating for more than 13 hours. On Friday morning, the jury informed the court they were hopelessly deadlocked, but the judge ordered them to continue deliberating. The panel was dismissed around 5 p.m. Friday and instructed to return Monday morning, when the mistrial was ultimately declared.

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WASHINGTON, US- SEPTEMBER 25: Washington, DC Ward 8 Council member Trayon White Sr. arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Court House in Washington, D.C. on September 25, 2026. White's trial was delayed after jury selection process too lo Expand