House Oversight Committee to end investigation into Dan Snyder

The Congressional investigation into Dan Snyder is likely coming to an end.

Republicans say they will drop the oversight committee's probe once they take official control of the House in January.

With the GOP officially reclaiming control of the House, they'll also control all the committees — including the House Oversight Committee.

In a recent statement, Republican ranking member James Comer said that come January, "it's over."

Congress launched the investigation into the Commanders workplace culture back in 2021. It began after the NFL chose not to release a report on an independent review of the organization.

The team was fined $10 million after that review.

The committee has since looked into several allegations — including sexual harassment claims made by the women who have worked for the team.

Back in June, Rep. Comer said that investigating the Commanders workplace "isn't the function of the committee" as he emphasized the importance of returning the Committee to its mission of rooting out waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the federal government.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified before the committee and Snyder eventually testified remotely for nearly 11 hours in July. The new Congress won't convene until January, but some kind of report on the investigation from the Democratic Representatives could come before then.

The committee's investigation is just one of the many issues Snyder and the Washington franchise have faced in recent years. Just two weeks ago, the Snyders hired Bank of America to consider possibly selling the team.

