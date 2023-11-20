Rivera taking it 'one day at a time' as calls for coaching change build following loss to Giants

The Washington Commanders are trying to pick up the pieces after another frustrating loss — this time at home against the New York Giants.

The 31-19 defeat took Washington’s overall record to 4-7 and their record in Fed-Ex Field to 1-4 and fans are growing more frustrated with coaching.

Head Coach Ron Rivera held his weekly press conference at the team facility in Ashburn Monday. He seemed to be aware that there are bigger questions out there about not only the future of the team but also his role with them but added that he’s been through this.

Rivera was fired from his last job in Carolina in his second year there under a new owner.

He said despite speculation over his job, he’s focused on getting the team ready for their road game in Dallas.

"That’s what I try to do. I try to focus on the Cowboys and just take it one day at a time. The truth is that I’m more concerned about them, more concerned about the coaches than anything else. I’ve been through this before. I understand what it takes, I understand what you have to deal with, I understand what your responsibilities are," Rivera said.

"That’s the beauty of this, is I’ve been through it. So what I try to do is just focus in on what’s important today, and that’s really just preparing to get ready for Dallas," he added.

Rivera added that it’s his responsibility to grow and be more consistent but that’s something fans feel like they’ve heard before.

FOX 5 spoke with fans Monday and after the game yesterday, expressing their frustrations.

"It’s just frustrating. It’s been like this for years. It’s kind of the life of being a DC sports fan, but definitely a Commanders fan in general. I just think it keeps happening. I don’t think he’s a bad coach. I just need we think something different," Commanders fan Lily Muller said.

"When I came today, this is my first game. I had expectations to win because we’re playing a team that hasn’t been winning. We haven’t been winning either but I thought we would play a lot better than we did today. That was my expectation," another Commanders fan, Derek Jones, told FOX 5.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Commanders. They're going up against one of the best defenses in the league in their Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys, another division rival.

Then they’re home the following week against Miami, arguably one of the best offenses in the league.