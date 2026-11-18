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The Brief A California man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on child sexual abuse charges. Authorities said he sexually abused her on multiple occasions and recorded videos of the abuse. FBI agents seized his phone and found child sexual abuse material, officials said.



A California man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on child sexual abuse charges after officials said he met a 14-year-old Virginia girl online, traveled across multiple states to abuse her and recorded the assaults on his phone.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Tyler Anthony Valenzia contacted the girl on TikTok in March 2025 and sent her sexually explicit messages even after she told him her age.

The following month, Valenzia flew from San Diego to Virginia, picked the girl up from a mall and took her to a nearby hotel where he engaged in sexual conduct with her, prosecutors said.

In July 2025, Valenzia flew from San Diego to Illinois, where the teenager was visiting family, and rented a nearby Airbnb, according to court filings. Authorities said he transported the girl to the rental, sexually abused her on multiple occasions and used his phone to record images and videos of the abuse.

In January 2026, Valenzia traveled from Glen Burnie, Maryland, to Virginia intending to meet the girl again when law enforcement arrested him. FBI agents seized his phone and found communications with the teenager as well as child sexual abuse material, officials said.

Court documents stated that Valenzia’s phone also contained sexual communications, explicit images and a video from 2022 involving a 16-year-old victim. Investigators identified approximately 1,070 images and 515 videos consistent with child sexual abuse material and child erotica.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative launched in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.