Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2300 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast Shooting

The Brief A woman was hurt in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. The shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast, around 6:26 p.m. Police said three suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting.



A woman was injured in a Southeast D.C. shooting Tuesday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Nicholson Street, Southeast, around 6:26 p.m. for a reported shooting. They arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are asking neighbors to look out for three suspects. One is described as a Black man wearing all black clothes, white shoes and a light-colored stripe on the hoodie. The second suspect is a Black man seen wearing all black, and the third suspect is described as a Black man wearing a puffy coat, black sweatpants, red shoes and a grey jacket with grey and black stripes on the sleeves.

Officers said the suspects were armed and fled in a grey or silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411.