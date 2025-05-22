Washington Commanders amongst teams featured in HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

The Brief The league announced that HBO’s "Hard Knocks" documentary in-season series will feature the NFC East division this season, on Wednesday at the NFL owners’ meetings. This will be the Commanders' first time appearing on the show. The in-season series is set to air in December 2025.



The Washington Commanders will be featured on the HBO Max documentary series Hard Knocks.

The NFL shared the news on X, also sharing that the upcoming season will be in season as opposed to preseason. The show will feature the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, along with the Dallas Cowboys for a full NFC East season.

This will be the first time the Commanders will appear on the show.

Fans will get a full behind-the-scenes look at how the coaching staff makes decisions and rallies together, along with a more personal glimpse at some of their favorite players.

Netflix recently announced the Christmas Day game will feature the Commanders, which could potentially coincide with the recording of Hard Knocks, allowing fans to get an inside look at potentially one of the team's biggest games.

The show is set to air in December 2025.

The Buffalo Bills were selected for the show’s training camp documentary, which will air on Tuesdays starting August 8th, the beginning of the NFL’s regular season.