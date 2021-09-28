Washington Capitals introduce new team dog, Biscuit

The Washington Capitals have announced the newest member of the team -- a 9-week-old puppy named Biscuit.

The Capitals have partnered again with America's VetDogs, a non-profit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, to train future service dog ‘Biscuit.’

Biscuit, a 9-week-old male chocolate Labrador, will undergo basic training and socialization with the Capitals staff, players and public for the next 14-16 months. The Capitals will host Biscuit in the front office, at community events, practices and select home games to assist in raising Biscuit to be a confident and calm future service dog.

"Following Captain’s successful journey and placement with retired Marine Corps veteran Mark Gwathmey, the Capitals organization is excited to once again partner with America’s VetDogs to begin Biscuit’s journey as an integral part of Capitals Canine programming," said Capitals vice president of marketing Amanda Tischler. "America’s VetDogs has an incredible impact in the military and first-responder community, and we look forward to being a part of Biscuit’s formal training over the next season as he begins to learn how to best serve his future partner."

Following his puppy raising, Biscuit will return back to the America's VetDogs campus in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal service dog training.

Concluding his training, Biscuit will be matched at no cost with a veteran or first responder with disabilities.

"We are thrilled to partner again with the Washington Capitals on co-raising ‘Biscuit’ to become a service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities." said John Miller, president and CEO, America’s VetDogs, "The ownership, team, staff and fans have all embraced America’s VetDogs’ mission and partnerships like these are vital to the growth and socialization of a future service dog. We saw a wonderful outcome with Captain being placed with his veteran and look forward to seeing Biscuit do the same."

Biscuit is the second dog the Capitals and America’s VetDogs partnered to raise and train. In June, Capitals and America's VetDogs service dog in training Captain completed training and was placed with retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Mark Gwathmey.

Fans can follow Biscuit on Instagram and Twitter @CapsPup to stay up to date on his training and local appearances.