Washington Ballet offering free, virtual performance of 'The Nutcracker'

Like many other groups, the Washington Ballet has had to make adjustments during the pandemic, such as using Zoom for classes. But now, the excitement is growing around the upcoming performance of "The Nutcracker," a tradition that may be a little different for the public this year.

In lieu of an in-person performance of "The Nutcracker" for members of the general public, the ballet will host a virtual performance of the holiday classic. There will be four casts of the show with some 300 children performing, but all in-person performances will only be open to the family and friends of the students.

The virtual performance, called "The Nutcracker" Tea Party at Home, will be a 40-minute experience featuring guest performances, interactive activities, the story of The Washington Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker and behind the scenes interviews, all intended to be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.

This event will take place Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m and is free to the public. You can watch on the Washington Ballet's website or Youtube channel.