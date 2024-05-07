Warm, humid Tuesday with chance of showers, thunderstorms

An unsettled Tuesday with some sunshine and a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the Washington, D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we can expect a cloudy morning with some areas of patchy fog before 9 a.m.

Keep the rain gear handy today. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will stay with us into this afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

A stormy start to Wednesday morning is possible with brief showers and storms. Taylor says Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with sunshine and humidity that will make it feel like temperatures are in the low-90s.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms again Thursday and Friday.