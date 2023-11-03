Wanted man sought after leaving treatment facility in St. Mary’s County

St. Mary's County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a wanted man they say left a treatment facility and failed to return to the county's detention center.

David Allen Brooks was last seen on Friday, October 20. Authorities say after leaving the treatment facility, Brooks failed to return to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

David Allen Brooks sought after leaving treatment facility in St. Mary’s County (St. Marys County Sheriffs Office)

He is wanted on an active arrest warrant for escape second degree-conditions of release. Additionally, he is wanted for a bench warrant related to a Circuit Court case.

Brooks is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective First Class Joseph A. Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 1959, or by email at Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.