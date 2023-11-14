Want to be part of a Thanksgiving Day parade? Here’s how you can!

If you’ve always wanted to be part of a Thanksgiving Day parade – now is your chance!

The organizers of the Montgomery County Thanksgiving Parade are looking for volunteers to help with this year’s celebration.

Volunteers would help lead the balloons down the parade route. You also get to dress up as elves and pilgrims if you are on the floats -- or reindeer and penguins if you march in the parade!

Help is also needed for the parade set-up and break-down.

All volunteers should be 13 years old or older and will be needed from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. Volunteers will meet at the Silver Spring Civic Building at One Veterans Place at Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street.

