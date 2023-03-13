Walmart shopper accused of stealing assaults police officer in Manassas

article

A routine trip to Walmart ended in an arrest for one woman who allegedly attacked an officer in the back of a police cruiser over the weekend.

On Friday, March 10, officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the Walmart located at 9401 Liberia Ave. in Manassas for the report of a shoplifter.

Police said security observed the woman, identified as 33-year-old Kelsey Rebekah Hooper-Garcia, take unpaid items past the checkout lanes. Once officers arrived at the store, Hooper-Garcia, police reported, resisted arrest.

After a struggle, police said they were able to handcuff Hooper-Garcia in the back of a police cruiser, but the suspect managed to slip off her restraints.

That's when Hooper-Garcia allegedly kicked and scratched an officer during a tussle to resecure her, according to the police report.

Related article

The Manassas woman was eventually handcuffed again, and taken into custody. The officer reported minor injuries.

Hooper-Garcia has been charged with larceny, plus assault and battery on a law enforcement officer.