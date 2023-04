Walker Mill Rd. is closed in both directions between Addison Rd. S and Rochelle Ave. following a fatal crash Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday to a crash in the 6600 block of Walker Mill Rd in Prince George's County.

Police say the driver, an adult female, struck a tree. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the crash is ongoing.