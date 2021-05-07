Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine sites in DC now available for 16 and up
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. residents 16 and up can now get vaccinated at walk-up sites and pharmacies across the district that are administering the Pfizer vaccine, D.C. Health announced Friday.
Those who are eligible can now get a coronavirus vaccination at the following sites whenever they are open.
WHERE CAN I GET A WALK-UP VACCINE APPOINTMENT IN DC?
Arena Stage
1101 6th Street SW
Thursday-Sunday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Fort Stanton Recreation Center
1812 Erie Street SE
May 3-6 and May 1-13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and May 24-27, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Lamond Recreation Center
20 Tuckerman Street NE
May 5-8, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
May 12-15, 19-22, 26-29, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Langdon Park Community Center
2901 20th Street NE
May 3-6 & May 10-13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
May 24-27, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Rosedale Recreation Center
1701 Gales Street NE
May 6-8, 10, 13-15, 17, 20-22, 24, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
May 27-29, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
RISE Demonstration Center
2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE
Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
CAN MY CHILD GET A COVID VACCINE AT A PHARMACY?
Safeway, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies that are using the Pfizer vaccine can also vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds.
In addition to these walk-up sites and Children’s National, 16 and 17-year-olds can also get vaccinated at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and One Medical sites.
