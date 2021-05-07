Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine sites in DC now available for 16 and up

D.C. residents 16 and up can now get vaccinated at walk-up sites and pharmacies across the district that are administering the Pfizer vaccine, D.C. Health announced Friday.

Those who are eligible can now get a coronavirus vaccination at the following sites whenever they are open.

WHERE CAN I GET A WALK-UP VACCINE APPOINTMENT IN DC?

Arena Stage

1101 6th Street SW

Thursday-Sunday, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Fort Stanton Recreation Center

1812 Erie Street SE

May 3-6 and May 1-13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. and May 24-27, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lamond Recreation Center

20 Tuckerman Street NE

May 5-8, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

May 12-15, 19-22, 26-29, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Langdon Park Community Center

2901 20th Street NE

May 3-6 & May 10-13, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

May 24-27, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rosedale Recreation Center

1701 Gales Street NE

May 6-8, 10, 13-15, 17, 20-22, 24, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

May 27-29, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

RISE Demonstration Center

2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

CAN MY CHILD GET A COVID VACCINE AT A PHARMACY?

Safeway, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies that are using the Pfizer vaccine can also vaccinate 16 and 17-year-olds.

In addition to these walk-up sites and Children’s National, 16 and 17-year-olds can also get vaccinated at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and One Medical sites.

