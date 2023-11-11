Wale takes over the Kennedy Center for one-night-only performance

Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum hip-hop artist, and D.C. native Wale made his Kennedy Center debut Friday night, for a special one-night-only performance.

The Nigerian-American performed a musical blend of hip-hop, go-go, Afrobeats, reggae, soul, and R&B. He took the audience on a musical journey in celebration of his 10th anniversary gold-certified album The Gifted.

Wale is best known for his lyricism and poetic play on words throughout his music. He also made history as "the first rapper to open the State of the Union," gracing the stage with an unforgettable performance before Former President Obama’s final State of the Union Address.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: SamJohnson3 Photography

The Maryland native and Afro-R&B artist J. Addo was in attendance as a guest of Wale. During an interview on FOX 5's "Good Day DC," he said he is just happy to be making people proud through his music career and listed Wale as one of the artists he looks up to. In a full circle, he was invited to Wale's Kennedy Center debut months later.

This all comes just weeks after Addo helped kick off the Washington Wizards' first ever DMV Music Wizards Block Party Series on October 28th with a live performance.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Afro-R&B artist J. Addo

He stopped by the FOX 5 studio earlier this year to talk about the release of his new EP ‘A Time For Everything,’ and perform his single ‘We Can Go’ featuring Chioma Nwogu.