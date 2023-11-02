What are DC's boundary stones and why are they on the Washington Wizards' new jerseys?

What is a D.C. boundary stone, and what does that have to do with the Washington Wizards?

The Washington Wizards unveiled new uniforms that the team will be wearing on Nov. 10, which celebrate the history of D.C. and bring boundary stones to life. The new "city edition" uniform features red trim that forms a diamond shape paying homage to the shape of the nation's capital.

In a video shared to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, the team details the symbolism featured on the new jersey. The biggest talker: the boundary stones which were originally laid in 1791 to help outline the District boundaries forming a diamond. 36 boundary stones still remain to this day. These stones are the oldest federally placed monuments in the United States.

Several of these stones are scattered across the city, in woods and within some neighborhoods, most protected by metal fences.