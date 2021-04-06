Waldorf pair accused of crashing into people, Taco Bell eatery arrested

article

Two Waldorf women suspected of attack a Taco Bell employee and then smashing into a group of people standing out front, as well as the eatery itself, are under arrest.

The Charles County sheriff’s office charged Tanesha Renea Williams, 25, with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, traffic violations, and other related charges.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE: Video shows driver plowing into group of people before smashing into Waldorf Taco Bell

They charged Diamond Shanay Johnson, 28, with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges.

According to investigators, Williams placed an order at the Taco Bell drive-through and then both she and Johnson pulled up to the drive-through window where they began arguing with an employee.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Stunning video shows driver crashing into Alexandria Verizon store, then driving off

Investigators say the argument escalated, and the women left the car, approached the window, and attacked the employee.

Afterward, the pair returned to the car, then drove around to the front, where they paused before plowing into a small group of people gathered there, and then into the glass doors.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Several people were treated for injuries, but none of their injuries were life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives tracked down the pair on Monday, taking them into custody.

They are both held at the Charles County jail without bond.

