Stunning video shows driver crashing into Alexandria Verizon store, then driving off

A stunning new video obtained by FOX 5 shows a driver crashing into an Alexandria Verizon store and then driving away.

It happened Monday afternoon around 2:30 on the 2900 block of Richmond Highway. No arrests have been made.

A store employee who asked not to be identified said the man came in twice that day demanding his phone line be disconnected.

She said the second time after he was told employees couldn’t do that for him, he told her he was going to go outside and run her over with his vehicle.

Surveillance video from inside the store and from Bingo Tire auto shop next door shows a Verizon worker following him out and snapping a photo of his license plate. Then, the man gets in his car and seconds later, crashes through the glass wall into the store, barely missing employees. The car then reverses and speeds off.

Witness Katie Fielding was on her daily walk.

"At first I thought it had been an accident until he reversed very quickly and then quickly sped right in front of me going the wrong way on Route 1," said Fielding. "So he’s on the wrong side of the road and then went through the intersection to get on the right side to go north towards Pentagon City and Arlington speeding very quickly."

Fielding said she rushed to the store not knowing the condition of people inside.

Nobody got hurt, but she said employees were shaken as was a man working in a manhole in the parking lot.

"The guy almost ran over the manhole so that guy was quite alarmed as well," said Fielding. "So a lot of shaken up people, but fortunately everyone was OK physically."

Cell phone video from afterward shows first responders assessing the shattered glass and knocked over furniture and speaking to witnesses.

Alexandria Police wouldn’t say Tuesday night whether they had identified the driver, only that it was an active investigation.

The suspect was driving a dark Chevy Cruz that was badly damaged after the crash. It has a spare tire on the front passenger’s side and Texas tags.