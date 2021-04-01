Video: Driver plows into group of people before smashing into Waldorf Taco Bell

The Charles County sheriff’s office is investigating after a driver plowed into a group of people standing outside of a Taco Bell location in Waldorf and then smashed into the eatery itself Wednesday night.

Investigators responded to the fast-food eatery around 10:23 p.m.

They say the incident erupted after someone in the suspects’ vehicle argued with an employee at a drive-through window and then attacked the employee.

After the suspected assailant got back in the vehicle, the driver left the window and then drove around to the front of the eatery before accelerating into a group of people and then into the glass doors.

Emergency personnel treated two people at the scene, and a third was taken to a local hospital. The sheriff’s office does not believe the third victim’s injuries are life threatening.

Investigators located the vehicle shortly after the incident, but they are still trying to identify the driver and anyone else who may have been in the vehicle.

If you have any information that might help the investigation, call (301) 932-2222.