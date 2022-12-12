Waldorf man charged in wife's murder after requesting welfare check to his home

article

A man has been charged with murder in his wife's death after requesting a welfare check at his home, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33 of Waldorf, arrived at the CCSO District III Station in Waldorf on Friday around 1 p.m. and requested officers to respond to his home located in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive to do a welfare check.

When officers entered the residence, they found his wife, Shawnda Wood, 32 of Waldorf, shot and deceased.

Travis Wood was developed as a suspect and detectives arrested Wood on Friday and charged him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and a firearms charge.

Wood is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.