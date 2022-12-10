Suspect arrested in two fatal shootings in Dorchester County: police

Police arrested a suspect Friday evening in connection with two fatal shootings in Dorchester County.

Cambridge Police located a man, identified as Williams, who matched the description of the suspect wanted in the murders of Taijay Brian Daniels, 24, and Lory Eugene Fields, 69.

Police say Williams shot Daniels during the course of an armed robbery around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Pleasant Street and Race Street. Fields was killed at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of High Street.

Investigators approached Williams attempting to break into Fields' vehicle, and Williams fled on foot. After Williams displayed a handgun, police shot the suspect. He was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police ask anyone with information on these cases to contact 410-819-4747.