Vulgar anti-Semitic graffiti found outside of Bethesda elementary school

Montgomery County Police are investigating after anti-Semitic and pro-Palestinian graffiti was discovered outside Bethesda Elementary School Sunday morning.

It’s the location of a popular farmer’s market on Sunday mornings. Right now, indications are that some of the vendors first discovered the graffiti.

It included vulgar messages denigrating Israel and other messages like "Free Gaza."

The Montgomery County Police commander referred to the language as hate speech, saying that it happened in the early morning hours on Aug. 11 and anyone with information was encouraged to reach out.

FOX 5 spoke with Guila Franklin Siegel, the Chief Operating Officer of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

Siegel said she was disheartened that this happened, especially outside a school and where there’s a popular farmers market, but she was also encouraged by the response, which included volunteers and political leaders.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"What gives me hope is the response from people of goodwill. The response from our leadership, so today, even though, I was heartbroken that young children had to be out there scrubbing off hateful words and parents had to have this conversation with their children about what those words mean," said Guila Franklin Siegel, the Chief Operating Officer of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

Community members, including kids, came out and cleaned and scrubbed.

One marquee that had graffiti on it was scrubbed off and community members put chalk over the spray paint to cover it up.

"I also was very moved by how many people came up and thanked the parents and children for what they were doing," she continued.

FOX 5 is told the Bethesda Urban Partnership also played an integral role in helping to clean this up after Montgomery County Police Requested help.

Another building just a few blocks away had similar graffiti. Police indicated there may be multiple suspects but at this time, they don’t have a description.