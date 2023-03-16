Voyeur incident in UMD dorm under investigation

A voyeur incident inside a dorm bathroom at the University of Maryland is under investigation.

While showering in a stall located in Wicomico Hall, a man reported to campus police that he saw someone aim a cell phone over his shower curtain.

The man said he yelled, and the suspect scurried off.

Now, the University of Maryland Police Department is asking students and anyone who may have knowledge of this incident to come forward and contact them.

They're also making sure students know that the department provides walking escorts for anyone who feels unsafe when walking on or near campus. And the UMD Guardian app, which was designed to give the campus community a platform to communicate with UMPD, is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play.