Former NFL star, DC native Vontae Davis dead at 35

D.C. native and former NFL star Vonte Davis was found dead in his Florida home Monday, authorities say.

Davie police officers were called to the home in the 6000 block of SW 178th Avenue after a house assistant found the 35-year-old suffering from a suspected medical emergency. He was pronounced dead.

Police say at this time, they do not believe foul play is involved but the investigation is ongoing.

Davis, a former NFL cornerback and the brother of Super Bowl champion tight end Vernon Davis, attended Dunbar High School in D.C. before graduating from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He was then drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the 25th pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

"We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time," the Dolphins said in a statement on Monday.

After three years with the Dolphins, Davis was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for the 2012 season where he became a two-time Pro Bowl CB, earning his nods in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Colts owner Jim Irsay also released a statement on X, saying, "Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae's family."



After six seasons with the Colts, Davis joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018 on a one-year deal but announced his retirement less than two weeks into the regular season. He played 121 games across 10 seasons with 113 starts.