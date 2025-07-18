Who is Von Miller? Commanders bring in new asset to bolster defense

article

The Brief The Washington Commanders have signed pass rusher Von Miller. Miller was released by the Buffalo Bills last season. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler.



The Washington Commanders have inked a deal with future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller, the two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowler.

The announcement, confirmed by multiple sources late Wednesday, sends a clear signal that the Commanders are making a push for the Lombardi trophy.

Veteran Presence Meets Championship Ambition

Who is Von Miller?:

Although now 36 years old, Miller proved in the 2024 campaign with the Buffalo Bills that he still has juice left, recording six sacks in 13 games, performing primarily as a situational rusher.

Miller announced his signing with a post on Instagram, featuring a clip from the movie Paid in Full in which the characters are talking about D.C. being "ready" for them. The second slide is an edited picture of Miller in a Commanders uniform, with the third and final of Champ Bailey, a former Washington linebacker and Miller's former Denver Broncos teammate.

Commanders Address a Key Need

Filling the gap:

Last season, the Commanders’ defense finished tied for 11th in sacks—a respectable position—but key contributors like Dante Fowler departed in free agency and joined the division foe Dallas Cowboys.

The arrival of Miller addresses the gap in their pass-rush arsenal head-on, as the team seeks to maintain and potentially even elevate the high defensive standard required for another deep playoff run following their appearance in the NFC Championship Game.

"Chasing One More Ring"

Hoping for another win:

Miller has made it clear his aim is a third championship. The future Hall of Famer’s veteran experience and leadership are expected to bolster a young Commanders’ locker room hungry for a Super Bowl breakthrough.

"DC… What’s good??" Von Miller announced his signing on Instagram.

A Calculated Gamble

What to expect:

While Miller is not expected to play every down, his ability to make clutch plays in high-leverage moments could offer Washington the edge needed in tight contests.

Recent injury history and a reduced role in Buffalo may have lowered expectations, but the Commanders’ low-risk, high-upside bet on Miller’s championship pedigree underscores their win-now mentality.

Miller hasn’t started a game since his first season with the Buffalo Bills in 2022, and has yet to start a game while playing linebacker as opposed to edge rusher.

What Lies Ahead

Super Bowl hopes:

The Commanders’ defense now boasts a mix of proven stars and emerging talents, with Miller slotting in as the seasoned closer.

Fans across the DMV area will be watching closely to see if this move brings the franchise its first Super Bowl appearance in decades.