The Brief Two guns were found on back‑to‑back days at St. Charles High School. Searches at the students’ homes uncovered additional firearms and a 3D printer. A virtual school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.



A virtual town hall is scheduled for Wednesday night following two serious gun incidents at St. Charles High School last week.

Two guns were found on back‑to‑back days, and searches at the students’ homes uncovered even more concerning evidence.

School leaders also held a meeting at the high school on Tuesday. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez said that during Tuesday’s meeting, the superintendent of Charles County Public Schools outlined what is being done now at St. Charles and what is planned for the rest of the district. Superintendent Maria Navarro grew emotional as she spoke about the Spartan community.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office says that on April 29, a school resource officer recovered a firearm from a student. A search warrant at that student’s home uncovered a 3D printer believed to have created the recovered gun.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Virtual town hall Wednesday to address St. Charles High School gun incidents

The next day, an automatic handgun was found in a different student’s locker. A search of that student’s bedroom turned up six firearms, ammunition, magazines and other accessories.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry previously said the fact that multiple students had access to multiple firearms should stop everyone in their tracks. Both students are 15 years old.

The superintendent said CCPS is adding additional mental health and administrative support to St. Charles High School. The district is also working on a plan to expand gun‑detection software already used on outdoor cameras to all indoor cameras at the high school.

Wednesday night’s virtual school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.