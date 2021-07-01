Virtual summer school woes frustrate parents in Montgomery County

Some parents in Montgomery County say they are continuing to be frustrated with MCPS even after school is out, saying that their kids who are trying to attend virtual summer school, have yet to receive a link to log on for the class.

One of those parents is Stefanie Marques whose daughter will be a junior at Northwest High School and is currently signed up to take an online Honors Pre-Calculus course this summer.

Marques tells Fox 5's Ayesha Khan that her daughter registered for the virtual summer class months ago but never received confirmation or the Zoom link or even the teacher’s name.

The mom said that she contacted the central summer school, asked MCPS about it, and called her daughter’s high school for the last three weeks, but so far she says, there is no response.

"They don’t even pretend to care," said Marques, "and we purposely live in this area for Montgomery County schools and for the support and education that they are supposed to provide and yet to get nothing, I mean they don’t even care."

Marques said her daughter has already missed the first class on Monday and Wednesday and will probably miss her third class on Friday if she doesn’t get the link information.

Marques said she became so frustrated that she took it to social media where some other parents also chimed in saying that they are having the same experience of not receiving a Zoom link, or information on how to contact the teacher and lack of communication from MCPS.

Khan contacted MCPS spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala and in an email response she wrote:

"Families who reached out about technical issues or missing links have been assisted by either the technical support staff or our central summer school team. Schools are also reaching out directly to families."