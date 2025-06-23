Virginia's Styrofoam ban goes into effect July 1: Here's what you need to know

The Brief Virginia’s Styrofoam ban takes effect July 1, 2025 for large food vendors and July 1, 2026 for all others. The law aims to reduce waste and health risks by eliminating Styrofoam food service containers statewide. Vendors may request hardship exemptions, but violations could bring $50 daily fines for noncompliance.



Large food vendors across Virginia will soon have to ditch Styrofoam containers, with a full statewide ban by 2026.

What we know:

Starting July 1, 2025, food vendors with 20 or more locations in Virginia must stop using containers made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), commonly known as Styrofoam. By July 1, 2026, all other food vendors must follow suit.

The ban targets food service products made of EPS—including cups, plates, trays, bowls and clamshell containers—as part of the state’s effort to reduce litter, protect waterways, and curb health risks linked to polystyrene. EPS is difficult to recycle, hazardous to wildlife, and potentially toxic to humans.

Who's affected starting this July?

The upcoming July 1, 2025 deadline applies to:

Restaurants, stores and food vendors with 20 or more Virginia locations

National chains and franchises operating in the state

Vendors who regularly serve prepared food to the public

The law defines "food vendor" broadly — including grocery stores, catering trucks, nonprofits and government entities that provide food.

Vendors may apply for a one-year exemption from their local governments if they can demonstrate the ban creates "undue economic hardship". Extensions may be granted if hardship continues.

Why you should care:

EPS is lightweight and convenient but poses long-term risks:

Takes over 500 years to decompose in landfills

Less than 1% is recycled

Easily becomes windblown litter, polluting water and threatening animals

Made from styrene, linked to nervous system damage when exposed for extended periods

Safer Alternatives

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality recommends these alternatives:

Reusable containers

Paper products made from recycled or plant-based fibers (bagasse, bamboo, wheat straw)

Recyclable plastics

Foil or metal containers

The Foam Free Virginia initiative offers resources and guidance to help food vendors make the switch.