Virginia's attorney general candidates to debate Thursday

The Virginia Attorney General debate between Democrat Jay Jones and Republican incumbent Jason Miyares will be held Thursday, October 16, from 6:00–7:30 p.m. at the University of Richmond. It's the only scheduled debate before the November 4 election, and tickets are sold out. The debate can be streamed live on FOX 5 DC's website and YouTube page; Jones is expected to face questions about his controversial 2022 text messages.



Democratic candidate for Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones and Republican incumbent Jason Miyares are set to debate in Richmond on Thursday.

Where is the Virginia attorney general debate?

The debate will be held at the University of Richmond in partnership with the Virginia State Bar Young Lawyers Section.

It will be the only Virginia Attorney General debate ahead of election day on November 4.

The event is open to the public, but tickets have already sold out.

What time is the Virginia attorney general debate?

The debate will be on Thursday, October 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

How to watch the Virginia attorney general debate

You can watch the debate live on the FOX 5 DC YouTube page.

What to expect

Jones will likely face questions on released text messages from 2022 in which he commented about former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, saying, "three people two bullets…Gilbert, Hitler, and Polpot…Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

Since the text messages were published earlier this month, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for Jones to drop out, including Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and President Donald Trump.

Jones has apologized publicly for the texts, but vowed to remain in the race.

Information in this story comes from the Virginia State Bar as well as previous FOX 5 DC reporting.




