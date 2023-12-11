Virginia woman wins $1.8 million lottery prize playing Scrooge online game

A Virginia woman won a $1.8 million lottery prize playing an online lottery game.

Jenny Gonzales Castillo won big in the Scrooge online game, which features a progressive, growing jackpot and can be accessed on the Lottery’s website. She said she was playing the game to relax after a busy day.

"I told my daughter, ‘Pinch me! I want to know if I’m dreaming or awake!’" she told Lottery officials after she won. The full amount of the prize totaled $1,874,151.

Castillo, from Newport News, said she intends to use her winnings to pay for her daughter’s college education.