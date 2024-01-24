A Virginia woman wanted for murder was arrested Tuesday following a police chase that spanned two states and ended in a crash.

Karen Nicole Pollard has been on the run since Dec. 28. The 37-year-old from Triangle, Virginia is accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old Patricia Kathlean Beglinin after Prince William County detectives believe an argument over fentanyl escalated between the two.

Just before noon on Tuesday, a woman called the Arlington County Police Department to report that Pollard took her car keys and stole her Audi sedan.

A lookout for the vehicle went out, and later that afternoon, a Virginia State Police trooper spotted Pollard traveling east on I-495. When the trooper tried to pull her over, VSP officials said she took off and the chase began.

Pollard kept the pursuit going on the highway before taking Exit 7 into Prince George's County. Officials said she lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Old Branch Avenue and Simpson Road and crashed into several other cars.

Virginia woman wanted for fentanyl-related murder arrested following wild police chase Photo via Virgina State Police Department

Bruised and shaken up from the collision, Pollard was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital to treat the minor injuries she sustained.

She's now facing a long list of charges — ranging from murder to use of a firearm in the commission of a felony — in multiple counties.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.