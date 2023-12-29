Woman wanted for murdering 51-year-old over fentanyl pills: police

Police are on the lookout for a woman wanted for fatally shooting a woman over an argument about fentanyl pills, police say.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Easy St in Woodbridge on the morning of December 28 to investigate a death.

At the scene, they found a 51-year-old woman lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the suspect, 37-year-old Karen Nicole Pollard, and the victim fought over fentanyl pills, which led to the shooting.

Police have not been able to locate Pollard, who is wanted for a number of charges including murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Karen Nicole Pollard, 37, of no fixed address.

Pollard is described as a black female, 5’2", 120lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

