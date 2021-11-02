Virginia woman tried to hire killer with bitcoin: FBI

A Virginia woman is facing federal charges after she tried to use bitcoin to hire a hitman, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to investigators, Annie Nicole Ritenour, 25, of Culpeper offered $3,200 in bitcoin over the "Dark Web" to an outlet offering murder-for-hire services.

She also provided information and pictures of the person she wanted killed – including where they worked, the type of vehicle they drove and the best places and times to find them.

Ritenour has been charged with one count of solicitation to commit a crime of violence and one count of murder-for-hire.

If she’s convicted, Ritenour could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

