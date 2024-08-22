Virginia woman celebrates 100th birthday at childhood home in DC

Winona Flyzik, a resident of a Virginia senior living community, celebrated her 100th birthday by revisiting her childhood home in Washington, D.C.

Flyzik, who had been sharing fond memories of the home with the Heatherwood Retirement Community staff and peers, was overjoyed to step back into the hallways where she grew up.

It was 1930 when her father bought the then-new house in the District. Flyzik and her family lived in the home throughout her childhood.

To make her milestone birthday special, Heatherwood’s life enrichment director, Tabitha Purcell, reached out to the current owners, Beth Alalben and Matt Chambers, who enthusiastically agreed to the visit.

Alalben and Chambers, who have lived in the house since 1989, had recently been researching its history and were delighted to learn more from Flyzik.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Winona Flyzik stands in front of the house she grew up in.

The surprise outing allowed Flyzik to walk through the same doorways of her childhood, sharing pictures and stories with the current owners. The experience was a touching full-circle moment for Flyzik, who expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to relive cherished memories.

The visit was part of Heatherwood’s WOW Moment initiative, which aims to create personalized experiences for residents, helping them reminisce and fulfill items on their bucket lists.