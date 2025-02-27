Virginia woman arrested for possession of child pornography, prostitution: police

The Brief A Virginia woman was arrested for possession of child pornography, prostitution, and drug charges after two separate investigations, police say. Destinie Love Pollard, 24, was taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies; she is being held without bond. Additional charges may be filed, and authorities are seeking further information from the public.



Authorities have charged a Virginia woman with possession of child pornography, prostitution, and drug charges after police say two separate investigations led to her arrest.

Virginia woman faces multiple felony charges

What we know:

Destinie Love Pollard, 24, of Culpeper was taken into custody on Tuesday. The Culpeper Police Department said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children task force in December of Pollard’s alleged involvement in the possession of child pornography.

An independent investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang task force in January into the distribution of cocaine and methamphetamine, and prostitution led to the execution of a search warrant and Pollard’s arrest.

Destinie Love Pollard (Culpeper Police Department)

Investigations lead to arrest

Pollard was charged with six felony counts of possession of child pornography, two felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule II controlled substances, and one count of prostitution.

She is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail. Police say additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Grimes at 540-829-5506 or email tips@culpeperva.gov.