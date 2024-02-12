Virginia woman arrested for swinging medieval sword at police officer and neighbor

A Virginia woman is now behind bars for allegedly going medieval on a police officer and another person in her community.

On Feb. 8, officers from the Leesburg Police Department drove to a home on Edwards Ferry Road, NE to serve 35-year-old Alexandra Hopkins a warrant.

Hopkins greeted the officers when they arrived with a sword that had a blade that was over a foot long. The police report states Hopkins swung the sword at one of the officers and ran out of the residence.

Alexandra Hopklins, 35, of Leesburg. Photo via Leesburg Police Department

The cops caught up with her, took her into custody, and confiscated her Excalibur.

A neighbor also told detectives she had brought it out and waved it at them earlier.

No injuries were reported.

Hopkins is now being held without bond in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. She's facing one count of assault on law enforcement, and two counts of brandishing a weapon.