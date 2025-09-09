Virginia voters head to polls in special election to replace US Rep. Connolly

The Brief Virginia voters head to polls to replace late Rep. Connolly. Walkinshaw and Whitson face off in District 11 race. Polls close at 7 p.m.; find ballot info online.



Voters across Virginia are heading to the polls Tuesday to elect a successor to the late U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly.

Polls open

Democrat James Walkinshaw and Republican Stewart Whitson are facing off in a special election in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, which serves more than 700,000 residents.

The closely watched race could narrow the GOP majority in the House. Connolly died of esophageal cancer in May.

Polls are open until 7 p.m.

Polling place info

Find your polling place and ballot information online.