Virginia tourism spending hits record $35.1 billion in 2024, Governor Youngkin announces

Tourism in Virginia reached new heights in 2024, with visitors spending a record-breaking $35.1 billion across the Commonwealth, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. That figure represents a $2 billion increase over 2023, with travelers now spending an average of $96 million per day in Virginia.

What we know:

Overnight visitation climbed to 44.7 million people, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

"In 2024, a record-breaking one million additional overnight visitors chose Virginia, drawn by our unmatched beauty, rich heritage, and welcoming communities," said Youngkin.

The spending generated $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue, which the governor’s office said equates to $990 in annual tax savings for every Virginia household.

Virginia’s tourism industry also supported more than 229,000 jobs in 2024 — nearly 5,000 more than in 2023 — with one in four restaurant and recreation jobs dependent on visitor spending.

"Tourism is more than just an economic driver; it plays a foundational role in sustaining Virginia’s workforce," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura.

Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) President and CEO Rita McClenny said the agency’s strategic marketing and collaboration with local partners continue to bring visitors from farther away and encourage longer stays.