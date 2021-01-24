Virginia the 'only state reporting significant increases' in COVID cases: report

article

A new report paints a grim picture of Virginia's coronavirus response.

New York Times data shows new cases in the Commonwealth have risen 24 percent in the past 14 days ending Friday, making Virginia the "only state reporting significant increases in new cases."

Virginia also reportedly ranks last among states in vaccine doses administered of those distributed.

Virginia's coronavirus infections are trending up despite the national average falling in the past few weeks.

The Times data shows the national average of new cases falling 31 percent in the past 14 days ending Saturday.

The nation's 7-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases peaked at 259,564 on Jan. 8.

Advertisement

Virginia's 7-day rolling average is falling slightly after peaking at 6,166 on Jan. 18.

The Times reports new infections are surging especially in the Chesapeake and Lynchburg areas.

Despite their downward trend, the national figures remain high.

Nearly 168,000 new coronavirus cases and 3,320 COVID-19 deaths were reported across the country Saturday.

Many states and the District of Columbia are hoping to slow the spread of coronavirus by expanding their vaccination efforts.

But Virginia and Maryland are both reporting a slow initial vaccine rollout.

The CDC's vaccine tracker shows Virginia has administered 429,297 vaccine doses, or only about 40%, of the nearly 1.1 million doses the Commonwealth has received.

CDC data shows Maryland has only administered about 307,000, or 41%, of the 742,000 coronavirus vaccines the state has received.

The District is reporting faster progress, having administered about 60,000, or nearly 66%, of the 91,000 vaccines it has received.

West Virginia is making the most progress of states in our area.

CDC data shows the Mountain State has administered nearly 195,000, or about 80%, of the 243,000 vaccines it has received so far.